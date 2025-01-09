PM Modi Flags Off Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a Special Tourist Train for Diaspora

sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:58 IST, January 9th 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remotely flagged off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the diaspora.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi launched projects
PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 2 lakh cr in Andhra Pradesh | Image: ANI

The train started its three-week journey from the Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi.

This train will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance across the country.

Modi flagged off the train from the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar. 

Updated 11:07 IST, January 9th 2025

