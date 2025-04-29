PM Modi's Free Hand To Indian Armed Forces, Give Crushing Blow To Terror, Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that all the three armed forces have complete operational freedom to give a crushing blow to terror after he chaired a top security meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others in wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were also present at the high-level meeting at PM Modi's residence.

PM Modi gives armed forces full operational freedom to avenge Pahalgam attack

As per the government sources, the Prime Minister affirmed that it is our national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism and expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. PM said that they have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of their response.

PM Modi to chair crucial Cabinet meeting

The crucial security meeting took place a day ahead of PM Modi's cabinet meeting, scheduled to take place on Wednesday as the Centre plans its line of actions and various decisions being taken with regard to its response to the terror attack.

The meeting comes as part of multiple marathon sittings that are taking place round the clock involving key ministers, government officials, heads of multiple security agencies and among others.

Earlier, the Modi government had convened an all party meeting where the Opposition expressed their full support for any action taken by the Centre against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

Prior to this, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had met a day after Pahalgam terror attack during which the Prime Minister was briefed on the deadliest attack at innocent civilian in Kashmir.

As per reports, it was noted that the attack came in wake of holding successful elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and the region moving towards economic growth and development.