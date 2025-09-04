Updated 4 September 2025 at 04:44 IST
PM Modi Hails GST Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step For Economic Growth
PM Modi hails GST reforms, slashing rates on essentials, automobiles, and appliances; 2-slab structure of 5% and 18% effective Sept 22.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced major Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the wide-ranging reforms will improve the lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "During my Independence Day Speech, I had spoken about our intention to bring the Next-Generation reforms in GST. The Union Government had prepared a detailed proposal for broad-based GST rate rationalisation and process reforms, aimed at ease of living for the common man and strengthening the economy".
"Glad to state that @GST_Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth. The wide ranging reforms will improve lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses," PM Modi added in his post.
In a major reform aimed at providing relief to households, farmers, businesses and the healthcare sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a sweeping reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on a wide range of essential items, automobiles, agriculture inputs, and electronic appliances. Termed as the "Next-Gen GST Reform," the decision comes as a historic Diwali gift to the nation and is expected to ease the cost of living while boosting economic activity.
The 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.
GST rates on daily essentials items such as hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet soap bars, toothbrushes and shaving cream have been slashed from 18 per cent to just 5 per cent. Similarly, butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia and mixtures, utensils, feeding bottles, napkins for babies, clinical diapers and sewing machines will now attract only 5 per cent GST instead of the earlier 12 per cent.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 4 September 2025 at 04:44 IST