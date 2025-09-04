PM Modi Hails GST Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step For Economic Growth

New Delhi: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced major Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the wide-ranging reforms will improve the lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "During my Independence Day Speech, I had spoken about our intention to bring the Next-Generation reforms in GST. The Union Government had prepared a detailed proposal for broad-based GST rate rationalisation and process reforms, aimed at ease of living for the common man and strengthening the economy".

"Glad to state that @GST_Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth. The wide ranging reforms will improve lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses," PM Modi added in his post.

In a major reform aimed at providing relief to households, farmers, businesses and the healthcare sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a sweeping reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on a wide range of essential items, automobiles, agriculture inputs, and electronic appliances. Termed as the "Next-Gen GST Reform," the decision comes as a historic Diwali gift to the nation and is expected to ease the cost of living while boosting economic activity.

The 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.