'India Will Soon Be 3rd Largest Economy': PM Modi Calls Union Budget 2026 'Historic'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Union Budget 2026, calling it a major step towards strengthening India’s growth, reforms, and long-term development goals. Addressing the nation after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget presentation, he highlighted women empowerment, youth participation, and the government’s vision for a developed India.

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, the Prime Minister said, “Today’s budget is historic. It reflects the strong empowerment of the nation’s women power. As a woman Finance Minister, Nirmala ji has created a new record by presenting the country’s budget for the ninth consecutive time. This budget is a highway of immense opportunities. It turns today’s aspirations into reality and strengthens the foundation of India’s bright future.” He congratulated Sitharaman for presenting the Union Budget for the ninth time and said it reflects growing confidence in leadership.

Reforms and Roadmap to a Developed India

Highlighting the role of reforms in national progress, Modi said the Budget has added fresh momentum to India’s development journey. “This budget gives new energy and momentum to the reform express on which India is riding today,” he remarked, adding that the reforms would help young Indians move forward with confidence.

Focusing on India’s economic ambitions, the Prime Minister said the country is aiming higher on the global stage. “The 140 crore citizens of India want the country to become the world’s third-largest economy as soon as possible,” he said. He noted that the Budget lays down a clear roadmap towards achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Focus on Youth, Innovation and New Industries

Modi also spoke about the government’s efforts to promote sustainability, sunrise industries, critical minerals, textiles, and MSMEs. He said investments in infrastructure, focus on fiscal discipline, and encouragement to innovation would speed up progress towards Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister added that the Budget would help create leaders and creators through initiatives such as the orange economy and Khelo India. He also highlighted special attention given to the North-East and Self-Help Groups. Describing it as a Yuva Shakti budget, Modi said it would give new opportunities and confidence to the country’s youth.

Strong Push for Farmers and Rural Employment

Highlighting the rural and agricultural focus of the Budget, the Prime Minister underlined the importance given to farming, fisheries, and animal husbandry. He said these sectors continue to remain central to the government’s development agenda and would help generate employment within villages.