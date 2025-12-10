PM Modi Hails Microsoft’s $17.5 Billion AI Boost As ‘Largest Ever In Asia’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed Microsoft's significant investment in India's artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced that the company will invest $17.5 billion in India to boost the country's AI ecosystem, making it Microsoft's largest investment in Asia.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the world is "optimistic about India" in the AI era and hailed Microsoft's plan--its largest-ever investment in Asia--as a major opportunity for India's youth to drive innovation and build a more sustainable future.

"When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India! Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia. The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet," PM added in his X post.

Microsoft announced USD 17.5 billion investment in India to support the country's rapidly expanding artificial intelligence ecosystem.

This announcement follows Satya Nadella's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the two leaders discussed the country's AI roadmap and growth priorities.

Nadella called it Microsoft's "largest investment in Asia."

In a post shared on X, Nadella said, "Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India's AI opportunity. To support the country's ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B--our largest investment ever in Asia--to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India's AI-first future."

According to a press release issued by Microsoft, "together, Microsoft and India are poised to set new benchmarks and drive the country's leap from digital public infrastructure to AI public infrastructure in the coming decade. We are shaping a future that is more equitable and uniquely Indian in its scale and impact."

"Microsoft's investment in India focuses on three pillars--scale, skills and sovereignty--aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of building a comprehensive ecosystem that drives AI innovation and access at a national scale," it added.

Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, said, "Microsoft has been part of India's fabric for more than three decades. As the nation moves confidently into its AI-first future, we are proud to stand as a trusted partner in advancing the infrastructure, innovation and opportunity that can power a billion dreams. Building on the USD 3 billion investment announced in January 2025, our new US$17.5 billion commitment and deep partnership across India's technology ecosystem are focused on turning India's AI ambition into impact for every citizen. This transformation is anchored on three pillars: hyperscale infrastructure to run AI at scale, sovereign-ready solutions that ensure trust, and skilling programs that empower every Indian to not just join the future but shape it."