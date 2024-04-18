Advertisement

Spiti: For the first time ever, mobile connectivity has been established in the Himachal Pradesh villages of Kaurik and Guea in the Lahaul and Spiti districts. In an unprecedented act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a hearty chat via mobilephone with villagers from Guea in the Spiti Valley, where mobile connectivity was experienced for the first time today.

The villagers thanked PM Modi, saying, “Aapka bahut bahut dhanyavad.” The man PM Modi spoke to said that the villagers couldn’t contain their happiness, when they came to know that their village was going to be connected with a mobile network for the first time in history. The villagers also spoke about the visit of PM Modi to the Spiti Valley to kickstart the project, and thanked the PM as well as the Indian Army and the telecom operator for completing the project.

Kangana Ranaut tweets video of PM talking to Spiti villagers

Spiti villagers talk to PM Modi for the first time after the area gets mobile connectivity.

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, posted a video of PM Modi talking to villagers and wrote about the Spiti mobile network on X this evening. Writing in Hindi and English, Ranaut said, “मेरे हिमाचल के प्यारे परिवारजन! पहले मोबाइल नेटवर्क नहीं आता था, 8 कि.मी. दूर जाना पड़ता था, मगर अब नेटवर्क टॉवर भी लगा है और सीधे PM बात भी कर रहे हैं। PM @narendramodi ji connects with the people of Giu village, Spiti, as they celebrate getting mobile network connectivity for the first time in history.”

On April 16, the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, had posted on X, "Telecom connectivity reaches 14,931 Ft above sea level at India’s first village, Kaurik and Guea, in Lahaul & Spiti District, HP. 🛜 Connecting the unconnected."

PM Modi talked about the historic mobile connectivity for the Lahaul Spiti region that has brought happiness to its inhabitants.