PM Modi Hits Out At DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala Over Temple Controversies: Raises Deepam & Sabarimala Rows in Southern Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala over temple-related controversies in both states. He referred to the row over lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop Thirupparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu and the gold theft allegations at Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

This is being seen as part of the prime minister's southward poll push ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

PM Modi Rakes Up Sabarimala Gold Theft Issue

During his visit to Kerala, PM Modi promised at a rally in Thiruvananthapuram that if the BJP comes to power after the assembly polls, the Sabarimala gold theft matter will be thoroughly investigated and those involved will be jailed.

"The entire country, all of us, have unwavering faith in Lord Ayyappa. However, the LDF government has left no stone unturned in damaging the traditions of the Sabarimala Temple. Now, reports of gold theft are emerging from here--reports of gold being stolen from the temple, from right next to the Lord. I want to make one thing clear: the moment a BJP government is formed here, a thorough investigation into these allegations will take place, and the culprits will have their place in jail. This is Modi's guarantee," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also alleged that corruption under the LDF government has hampered Kerala's development and affected bank savings, promising that a BJP government would recover money lost in scams like the cooperative bank case.

"Corruption has severely hampered development in Kerala. Even the savings deposited in banks under the LDF have been affected. The cooperative bank scam has resulted in the hard-earned money of the poor and middle class being looted... Give BJP an opportunity, and we will ensure that every rupee from the looters is taken back," PM Modi said.

He hailed the BJP's recent win in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as historic, describing it as laying the foundation for the party in Kerala and a victory against corruption, while promising good governance and development.

PM Modi Raises Karthigai Deepam Issue

In Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu, PM Modi raised the Karthigai Deepam controversy and called the ruling DMK government "the biggest enemy" of the state's culture.

"When a controversy erupted over Lord Murugan's deepam (lamp), our leaders raised their voice for the devotees. However, the DMK and its allies left no stone unturned for their vote bank. They even insulted the court. The DMK is the biggest enemy of Tamil Nadu's culture," he said at the public rally.

He slammed the DMK government, dubbing it a “CMC government”--standing for "Corruption, Mafia, and Crime."

"You gave DMK a full majority twice, but they broke the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu. DMK made heaps of promises but delivered zero work. People are now calling the DMK government the ‘CMC’ government. CMC here means a government that promotes 'Corruption, Mafia, and Crime'," he said.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in the state.

“The people of Tamil Nadu have now made up their minds to uproot both DMK and this CMC. Here, a BJP-NDA double-engine government is certain to come to power,” the prime minister said.

Row Over Karthigai Deepam in Tamil Nadu

The DMK government opposed the Madras High Court's order allowing the Hindu community to light the ceremonial lamp atop Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai.

The state failed to comply with an order by Justice GR Swaminathan, directing that the lamp be lit on the Deepathoon (lamp pillar) atop the hill.

Earlier this month, Justice Swaminathan expressed strong displeasure over the Madurai district authorities' failure to file a response in a contempt of court case related to the matter.

The issue sparked strong political reactions. During the Winter Session of Parliament, over 100 INDIA bloc MPs submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an impeachment motion against Justice Swaminathan over the order, while the NDA supported implementation of the decision.

Row Over Sabarimala Gold Theft

The Sabarimala gold theft case involves allegations of misappropriation of approximately 4.54 kilograms of gold from sacred temple artefacts, including the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames and Dwarapalaka idols. The alleged theft occurred in 2019 under the pretext of refinishing and re-gold-plating temple structures.

The controversy traces back to a 1998 donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, who gifted 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper for gold plating and cladding at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Subsequent inspections and court-monitored inquiries revealed discrepancies between the donated gold and the quantity allegedly used.

The prime minister's highlighting of these issues is being perceived as a pre-poll strategy to appeal to voters on matters of deep sentimental and religious value in both states.