PM Modi Holds Engaging Telephonic Conversation With Trump, Reaffirm Cooperation To Deepen India-US Relationship

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a “very warm and engaging” telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday. During the conversation, the two leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. Both agreed to continue working for global peace, stability and prosperity.

The two leaders’ conversation took place at a crucial time, when both India and the United States were negotiating trade deals, which stirred bilateral tensions. Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all sectors and underlined the importance of keeping the momentum in their shared efforts to expand trade.

PM Modi shared the development in a post on X. In his social media post, the prime minister described the exchange as “very warm and engaging”, saying they had discussed regional and international developments and reaffirmed that India and the United States will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity.

“Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the U.S. will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,” Prime Minister Modi posted.

Technology, Defence, Energy And Security Discussed

The two leaders outlined the need to sustain momentum in bilateral trade. They noted that expanding commercial engagement remains central to the economic pillar of the partnership, with both sides keen to deepen their trade relationship .

As per information, during the call, PM Modi and Trump exchanged views on increasing cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security. These sectors are key components of the India‑US COMPACT, which is to catalyse opportunities for military partnership, faster commerce and cutting‑edge technology cooperation for the 21st century.

Both leaders spoke with each other on a day that also saw the American negotiators begin a two‑day round of trade talks in Delhi. The US delegation, led by Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday to iron out the details of a long‑awaited bilateral trade pact. According to the sources, the negotiators from both countries are brainstorming to finalise a trade deal by the end of the month, with both sides hoping political leadership will help smooth the remaining differences .

India’s Strongest Proposals Yet

As per reports, a senior US official in Washington informed the Senate Appropriations Committee that India has put forward its most ambitious proposals to date for the bilateral agreement. The latest market‑access offer from New Delhi was described by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as the best ever the US has received. He added that while India is a “tough nut to crack”, the current proposal shows the Narendra Modi government is being “quite forward‑leaning”.

Greer also noted that the offer could make India a viable alternative market for US commodities, especially as American farmers grapple with inventory pressures and shifting demand from China. He also said negotiations are advancing on zero‑tariff commitments for civil‑aviation parts under the 1979 Aircraft Agreement, with the United States ready to offer reciprocal access if India follows suit.