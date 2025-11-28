PM Modi Holds Roadshow Ahead Of Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana In Karnataka's Udupi

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Udupi in Karnataka on Friday ahead of the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme. People gathered in large numbers to greet the Prime Minister, waving tricolours. At Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, PM Modi will participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme, a devotional gathering of about 1,00,000 participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, who will recite the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in unison.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicate the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Lord Krishna. Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi, was established over 800 years ago by Sri Madhvacharya, the founder of the Dvaita philosophy of Vedanta, a press release from the PMO said.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said that he is "honoured" to attend the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme at Sri Krishna Matha. PM Modi remarked that the programme brings together people from different sections of society to recite the Gita."I am honoured to be visiting Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi to take part in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme tomorrow, 28th November.

This is a special gathering that brings together people from different sections of society for a recital of the Gita. This Matha has a very special significance in our cultural life. Inspired by Sri Madhvacharya, it has been at the forefront of serving society," he had said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, BY Vijayendra, noted that it is PM Modi's first visit to Udupi since he assumed office. Vijayendra said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is visiting Udupi for the first time since he assumed office. Laksha Kantha Gita is a significant and auspicious program organised by Udupi Math. The karyakartas are very charged and eagerly waiting to see the Prime Minister."