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  • PM Modi Holds Telephonic Conversation With Iran President Pezeshkian, Discusses West Asia Developments

PM Modi Holds Telephonic Conversation With Iran President Pezeshkian, Discusses West Asia Developments

PM Modi spoke with Iran’s President Pezeshkian on West Asia developments, welcomed the understanding reached, and urged dialogue, diplomacy, and efforts to ensure lasting regional peace and stability.

Abhishek Tiwari
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PM Modi Holds Telephonic Conversation With Iran President Pezeshkian, Discusses West Asia Developments
PM Modi Holds Telephonic Conversation With Iran President Pezeshkian, Discusses West Asia Developments | Image: ANI/AP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation today with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the evolving situation in West Asia. According to reports, during the call, President Pezeshkian updated the Prime Minister on recent regional developments and outlined possible steps ahead for de-escalation.

PM Modi welcomed the understanding reached between key parties and reaffirmed India’s long-standing stance that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving disputes. He stressed the importance of sustained efforts to secure lasting peace and stability in West Asia, while also underlining the need to protect freedom of navigation and commerce in the region.

(This is a developing story)

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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