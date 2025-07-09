Republic World
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honoured with Namibia’s Highest Civilian Award

Updated 9 July 2025 at 18:56 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Honoured with Namibia’s Highest Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, Namibia’s highest civilian honour.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
PM Modi Honoured with Namibia’s Highest Civilian Award
PM Modi Honoured with Namibia’s Highest Civilian Award | Image: ANI

Windhoek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, Namibia’s highest civilian honour, during his landmark visit to the country on July 9. 

The award was presented by Namibian President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in Windhoek, holds a significant moment in India-Namibia diplomatic relations.

PM Modi Conferred with Highest Civilian Award of Namibia 

Strengthening Bilateral Ties
This is PM Modi’s first visit to Namibia, and only the third-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the nation. During delegation-level talks, both leaders discussed expanding cooperation in key sectors such as: Digital technology and cybersecurity, Defence and strategic security, Healthcare and education, Agriculture and critical minerals, Energy and petrochemicals.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude for Namibia’s support in Project Cheetah, which reintroduced cheetahs to India from Africa.

Significance of the Award
Named after the Welwitschia Mirabilis, a resilient and ancient plant native to the Namib Desert, the award symbolises endurance, longevity, and strength. 

Namibia is PM Modi’s final stop on his five-nation tour, which also included visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil, highlighting India’s strategic outreach to the Global South.

Published 9 July 2025 at 18:53 IST