PM Modi in Ayodhya: City Prepares to Welcome PM for the First Time Since ‘Pran Pratishtha’ | Image:R Bharat

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Sunday. He will offer prayers and perform puja at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He will be performing the darshan of Ram Lalla at around 7 pm today. This will be the first visit of PM Modi to Ayodhya since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 this year.

Post the puja at Ram Mandir, PM Modi will hold a nearly two-kilometre-long roadshow in Ayodhya, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

PM Modi's Ayodhya roadshow details

PM Modi's roadshow on the 'Ram Path' will commence from Sugriva Fort and continue till Lata Chowk. The route of the roadshow has been divided into 40 blocks. The event is likely to feature people from the Sindhi and Punjabi communities, and farmers and women clad in traditional costumes.

Preparations are going on to present a grand reception to the Prime Minister on his arrival in Ayodhya. The security has also been strengthened, as the temple town has been seeing a huge influx of devotees from the early hours on Sunday, ahead of the PM's visit.

Ayodhya will be voting in Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections on May 20. The General elections are underway in seven phases till June 1, and the counting of votes in all seats is scheduled for June 4.

The voting in Uttar Pradesh, which has the highest representation in the Lower House at 80 seats, is being held in all seven phases of the parliamentary elections. Voting in 16 seats was completed in the first two phases.

In the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a huge share of the electoral polls, and was victorious in 62 out of 80 seats in UP, with 2 more won by ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to win 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP had to settle for just five. The Congress was lowered to just a lone seat.

The PM in a rally in Etawah today expressed confidence that the ruling alliance will win with a majority this election.