'Even 1000 Years After Invasions': PM Modi Lauds Somanth Temple's Undeterred Spirit

Somnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the power of India and its confidence remains undeterred even 1000 years after it was repeatedly destroyed by repeated rounds of invasion since 1026 AD. PM Modi was addressing devotees at the Somnath temple after offering prayers and leading the Shaurya Yatra, as part of the four-day Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

"Just think, exactly 1000 years back, at the same place, what would have been the mood? Our ancestors, laid bare their lives for their faith, for their belief, for Mahadev. They sacrificed everything they had. A thousand years back, the invaders thought they had defeated us, but today, even after 1000 years, the unwavering flag on the top at Somnath Mahadev Mandir speaks about the strength and capabilities of India to the universe," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also remarked that the day also marks 75 years since the temple was restored in 1951, stressing that the day is also reflective of the long journey the temple has stood undeterred, and not to mark its first destruction. The history of the iconic temple is reflective of the journey of India's resilience, as many foreign invaders had attempted to invade India, but failed eventually, he said.

“The year 2026 also coincides with seventy-five years since the present Somnath Temple was reopened to devotees on 11 May 1951, following Independence. These two milestones together form the foundation of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv," PM Modi said.

"The observance has been conceived not as a remembrance of destruction, but as a tribute to 1000 year long journey of resilience, faith and civilisational self-respect. Over centuries, Somnath was repeatedly targeted by invaders, and so was Indian civilisation and existence. Neither was Somnath destroyed, nor India,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Somnath temple after concluding the Shaurya Yatra. He also paid floral tributes to the statues of Veer Hamirji Gohil and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Veer Hamirji Gohil sacrificed his life while defending the Somnath Temple in 1299 AD during the invasion led by Zafar Khan.

The Shaurya Yatra

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took part in the Shaurya Yatra at Somnath, joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

During the procession, the Prime Minister played damru and acknowledged the greetings of the gathered crowd.

The 'Shaurya Yatra' is a symbolic procession organised as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. It represents courage, sacrifice and the indomitable spirit that preserved Somnath through centuries of adversity. Ahead of the yatra, 108 horses from the Gujarat Police Mounted Unit arrived to take part in the event.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Somanth for the Somnath Swabhiman Parv and received a rousing welcome.

"Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during #SomnathSwabhimanParv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for the warm welcome," PM Modi wrote on Saturday.

"Jai Somnath! Today's welcome was very special," PM Modi said in another post.

Significance of Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Somnath Swabhiman Parv, being held from January 8 to January 11, 2026, marks the 1,000th anniversary of Mahmud of Ghazni's first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026.

The attack marked the beginning of a long period during which the temple was repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt over centuries. Despite this, Somnath kept persisting, as a living embodiment of belief, identity, and civilisational pride.

On Kartak Sud 1, Diwali day, November 12, 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel visited the ruins of Somnath and expressed his resolve to rebuild the temple, viewing its restoration as essential to reviving India's cultural confidence. The reconstruction, carried out with public participation, culminated in the consecration of the present temple on May 11, 1951, in the presence of then-President Rajendra Prasad.