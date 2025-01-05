PM Modi Inaugurates Namo Bharat's 13-Km Delhi Corridor, Takes Ride with School Children | VIDEO

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an additional 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

The inauguration took place around 11 am, during which PM Modi interacted with schoolchildren while taking a ride on the Namo Bharat Train from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station. Footage of his interaction with the students has surfaced, showing the children presenting him with greetings and engaging in conversation.

Passenger Operations Begin at 5 PM

Passenger operations on the newly inaugurated stretch will begin at 5 pm on Sunday, with trains available to the public at a frequency of 15 minutes. The fare for travel from New Ashok Nagar Station, the first operational station heading from Delhi to Meerut, to Meerut South is set at ₹150 for the standard coach and ₹225 for the premium coach.

With this inauguration, the operational stretch of the Namo Bharat Corridor has expanded to 55 km, covering a total of 11 stations. The commencement of operations on this section has established a direct connection between Meerut city and the national capital, Delhi, via the Namo Bharat Corridor. This connectivity reduces travel time by one-third, allowing commuters to travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in just under 40 minutes.