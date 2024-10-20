Published 21:43 IST, October 20th 2024
PM Modi Inaugurates New terminal Building of Maa Mahamaya Airport In Chhattisgarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the new terminal building of Maa Mahamaya airport situated in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur.
PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Maa Mahamaya airport situated in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur | Image: PTI
