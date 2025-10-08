PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line-3 Phase 2B: Complete Guide to Routes, Stations, Timings & Fares

Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. Constructed at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore, this milestone marks a significant step in the transformation of Mumbai’s urban transport system.

Phase 2B Enhances Connectivity Across the City

With the completion of Phase 2B, the entire Rs 37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) has been dedicated to the nation. The expanded metro corridor promises to drastically improve connectivity, reduce travel times, and ease traffic congestion in the densely populated city.

Mumbai Metro Line-3: Key Details and Facts

The entire Aqua Line of Mumbai Metro Line-3, spanning 33.5 km with 27 stations, will now be fully operational, with 26 stations underground. Designed to serve around 13 lakh passengers daily, it is Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line, offering faster, modern, and efficient commuting across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Operations & Travel Time:

Phase 2B will commence operations from October 9, 2025. Trains will run every five minutes from 5:55 AM to 10:30 PM, cutting travel time from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR to under an hour. Travel fares range from Rs 10 to Rs 70, making it an affordable option for daily commuters.

Key Stops and Connectivity:

The line offers integration with existing transport networks, including:

Suburban Railways: Mumbai Central, CSMT Metro, Churchgate

Metro Line-1: Marol Naka

Airports: Direct connectivity to Domestic (T1) and International (T2) terminals

New Stations Added in Phase 2B:

Moving south from Worli, 11 new stations have been added: Science Museum, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, CSMT Metro, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan, and the terminus at Cuffe Parade.

Integrated Commuter Experience with Mumbai One App

Alongside the metro inauguration, PM Modi also launched the Mumbai One app, designed to enhance commuter convenience. The app offers integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators, simplifying daily travel for millions of Mumbai residents.

Boosting Skill Development and Employability

Furthering his focus on urban development and employment, PM Modi inaugurated the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP) of the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation in Maharashtra. The program is being implemented across 400 government ITIs and 150 Government Technical High Schools, aiming to align skill development with industry requirements and improve youth employability.

Navi Mumbai International Airport

On the same day, PM Modi also inaugurated Phase One of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore and spread over 1,160 hectares. As India’s largest greenfield airport project, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, it is the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and is expected to boost India’s aviation capacity while easing traffic at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Before the inauguration, the Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the newly constructed facility, highlighting its significance for India’s growing air transport sector.