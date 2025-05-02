PM Modi Inaugurates Vizhinjam Port: A Big Step Towards India’s Maritime Self-Reliance

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala . This is India’s first deepwater transshipment port, which means large international cargo ships can directly dock here instead of stopping at foreign ports like Colombo or Singapore.

This port is expected to change the way India handles sea trade by cutting costs, creating jobs, and making the country more self-reliant in shipping.

Built with Rs 8,900 Crore Investment

The Vizhinjam Port has been built at a cost of about Rs 8,900 crore under a public-private partnership. The Kerala government holds the majority share of 61.5%, while Adani Ports has 28.9%, and the central government owns 9.6%. The port is operated by the Adani Group.

The port started limited operations in July 2023 and has already handled over 250 container ships.

Can Handle the World’s Biggest Ships

In April 2024, the port handled MSC Trkiye, one of the world’s largest cargo ships, which can carry more than 24,000 containers. Vizhinjam became the first Indian port to do so.

This is possible because the port has a natural sea depth of around 20 metres, which is deep enough for large ships. Most Indian ports need to dig deep to allow such ships, but Vizhinjam’s natural depth avoids that cost and damage.

Close to Global Shipping Route

Vizhinjam is located on the Arabian Sea and is just 10 nautical miles from one of the busiest international shipping routes. This is ideal for attracting large ships travelling between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

This makes Vizhinjam perfect for becoming a transshipment hub, where goods are shifted from big ships to smaller ones and sent across the region.

Reduces India's Foreign Port Dependence

Currently, India sends 75% of its transshipment cargo to foreign ports like Colombo, Dubai, and Singapore. This leads to major revenue losses and higher trade costs.

With Vizhinjam, this money can stay within India and be used to develop local industries and infrastructure. PM Modi said the port will benefit the people of Kerala and the entire country.

Boost to Kerala’s Economy and Job Creation

The port is expected to bring economic development and create jobs in logistics, transport, and trading. It will help small and medium businesses by giving them cheaper and faster shipping options.

This is likely to strengthen Kerala’s economy and give India an edge in global maritime trade.

Vizhinjam Port is connected well to the rest of India. It is:

2 km from the national highway

12 km from the railway line

15 km from Trivandrum International Airport

This means cargo can be quickly moved from the port to other parts of the country.

Future Expansion and Higher Capacity

Currently, Vizhinjam can handle 1 million containers every year. In the coming years, after more phases are completed, it is expected to handle up to 7.4 million containers.

This will help India handle more trade on its own and reduce dependence on ports outside the country.

Long-term Benefits and Low Maintenance

Since the port has natural deep water, it doesn’t need regular dredging or maintenance like other ports. It also doesn’t face the problem of sand movement along the coast.

This reduces long-term costs and makes Indian exports more competitive.

Apart from Vizhinjam, India is also developing Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra , where work began in August 2024 and a planned port at Great Nicobar Island, which is still awaiting approval