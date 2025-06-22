PM Narendra Modi-Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Hold 45-Minute Telephonic Conversation After US Strikes Iran’s Nuke Sites

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday after heightened tensions in West Asia due to US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The call came from Iranian President Pezeshkian in the wake of the US attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities. The president briefed PM Modi in detail on the evolving situation.

The call lasted for 45 minutes where president described India as a friend and partner in promoting regional peace, security, and stability. He thanked Prime Minister Modi for India's position and call for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability.”

Press Release

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict called for immediate de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy as the only viable path to restoring peace and stability in the region.