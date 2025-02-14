Published 05:39 IST, February 14th 2025
PM Modi Is Tougher, Better Negotiator Than Me, There's Not Even A Contest: Trump's Big Praise | Watch
President Trump has said that PM Modi is a better and tougher negotiator than him as he spoke to reporters at the joint presser in Washington, DC.
Washington: US President Donald Trump in a big praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he's a tougher, better negotiator than him adding there is not even a contest. Hosting PM Modi at the White House, President Trump said that India and US are friends and are going to stay that way.
Addressing a joint presser with PM Modi, President Trump said, “The Prime Minister and I also reached an important agreement on energy that will ensure the US to be the leading supplier of oil and natural gas to India, hopefully, the number 1 supplier. In the groundbreaking development for the US nuclear industry, India is also reforming laws to welcome US nuclear technology, which is at the highest level in the Indian market...”.
On IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor), US President Donald Trump said, “We agreed to work together to help build one of the greatest trade routes in all of history. It will run from India to Israel to Italy and onward to the US, connecting our partners, roads, railways and undersea cables. It is a big development...”
President Trump further said, “I'm pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the terror plotters – Tahawwur Rana – and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice.”
Responding to President Trump's announcement on extraditing 26/11 plotter, PM Modi said, “India and America have been together in the fight against terrorism. We agree that solid action must be taken to eliminate terrorism that originates on the other side of the border. I am thankful to the president that he has decided to extradite a criminal to India who committed genocide in 2008 in India. The courts in India will take proper action...”
On being asked about India's role in de-escalating the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Narendra Modi said, “I have always been in close contact with Russia and Ukraine. I have met the leaders of both countries. Many people are in a misconception that India is neutral, but I want to reiterate that India is not neutral; we are on a side, and that is peace. I have said that this is not a time of war in front of the media when President Putin was with me. Even today, my conviction is that the solutions to war cannot be found on the battlefield, and ultimately, we have to be at the table. India believes that the solution to the war can be found only when the issue is discussed in a forum where both countries (Russia and Ukraine) will be present. The efforts made by President Trump - I support, and welcome it. I hope he succeeds as soon as possible.”
