SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: PM Modi Meets Indian Diaspora in Tianjin Ahead Of Key Xi Jinping Meet

PM Narendra Modi took to X to share that he, along with PM Ishiba, visited the Tokyo Electron Factory. He mentioned that they toured the Training Room, Production Innovation Lab and also interacted with the company’s top officials. Sharing a few images from the visit, PM Modi underlined that the semiconductor sector remains a vital pillar of India–Japan cooperation. He added that India has made significant progress in this field in recent years, with many youngsters joining the sector, and stressed that both nations will continue to build on this momentum.