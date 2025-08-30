SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: PM Modi Meets Indian Diaspora in Tianjin Ahead Of Key Xi Jinping Meet
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the SCO Summit 2025. He was welcomed with full honors, including a red carpet reception by senior Chinese officials. Senior members of the Chinese Communist Party welcomes PM Modi. This Summit aims to boost regional cooperation, trade, and security among SCO nations. Follow live updates and key highlights.
- India News
- 11 min read
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the SCO Summit 2025. He was welcomed with full honors, including a red carpet reception by senior Chinese officials. His visit is expected to focus on strengthening regional cooperation, enhancing trade ties, and addressing security challenges among member states.
Live Blog
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the SCO Summit 2025. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates.
31 August 2025 at 04:23 IST
UN Secretary-General António Guterres in SCO Summit...
SCO Summit 2025 Live Updates: UN Secretary-General António Guterres, along with leaders from several countries, arrived in China on Saturday.
31 August 2025 at 03:46 IST
Countries attending SCO Summit 2025...
SCO Summit 2025 Live Updates: Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organisations to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit 2025.
31 August 2025 at 02:38 IST
Most important home-ground diplomacy event: Minister Liu Bin
SCO Summit 2025 Live Updates: This summit will be one of the most important head-of-state diplomacy and home-ground diplomacy events in China this year, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin said at a press brief.
31 August 2025 at 02:19 IST
Nepal PM raises Lipulekh issue with Chinese President
SCO Summit 2025 Live Updates: Nepal PM Oli raises Lipulekh issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of SCO Summit.
31 August 2025 at 02:04 IST
Uzbek president arrives in Tianjin for SCO summit
SCO Summit 2025 Live Updates: Uzbek president arrives in Tianjin for SCO summit.
31 August 2025 at 01:06 IST
Vietnamese PM arrives in Tianjin for SCO summit
SCO Summit 2025 live updates: Vietnamese PM arrives in Tianjin for SCO summit.
31 August 2025 at 00:00 IST
Trump cancels visit for QUAD Summit
SCO Summit 29025 Live updates: Trump no longer plans to visit India for the upcoming Quad summit, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the US President's schedule.
30 August 2025 at 23:59 IST
Zelenskyy calls PM Modi ahead of SCO summit
SCO Summit 2025 Live Updates: Zelenskyy called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit, urging India’s support for an immediate ceasefire and peace efforts.
30 August 2025 at 20:35 IST
Paki Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in China
SCO Summit 2025 Live updates: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in China's Tianjin for the SCO Summit.
30 August 2025 at 18:38 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: "Looking Forward to Deliberations at the SCO Summit": PM Modi
Following his arrival in Tianjin, China, Prime Minister Modi posted on X: "Landed in Tianjin, China. Looking forward to deliberations at the SCO Summit and meeting various world leaders."
30 August 2025 at 18:22 IST
"I Almost Cried, I Love Modi, I Love India": Chinese Woman Expresses Joy After Meeting PM
A Chinese woman, married to an Indian, shared her excitement after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin, China. "Today we are very happy to come here to see Modi ji," she said. "I am very excited, I almost cried. I love Modi, I love India."
30 August 2025 at 17:24 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: PM Modi Watches Indian Classical Music and Dance Performances
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed at a hotel in Tianjin, China, with performances based on Indian classical music and dance. The performers were Chinese nationals who had been learning these art forms for several years.
30 August 2025 at 17:24 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi in Tianjin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome upon his arrival at a hotel in Tianjin, China. Members of the Indian diaspora greeted him with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.
30 August 2025 at 16:55 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: China is Hosting the Largest-Ever SCO Summit in Tianjin
China is hosting the largest-ever SCO Summit in Tianjin, which brings together leaders from more than 20 countries and 10 international organisations.
30 August 2025 at 16:47 IST
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: PM Modi to Hold Meeting with Xi Jinping Tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday during the SCO Summit in Tianjin. This meeting is particularly significant given the ongoing global economic tensions stemming from Washington's recent tariff disputes, which have impacted major economies worldwide.
30 August 2025 at 16:37 IST
CCP Politburo Members Welcome PM Modi
30 August 2025 at 16:36 IST
Chinese Officials Greet PM Modi as He Arrives to a Lively Cultural Performance
Several Chinese officials and Indian officials greeted him with handshakes. The Prime Minister also received a warm welcome upon arrival, with artists staging a dance performance.
30 August 2025 at 16:15 IST
PM Modi Lands in Tianjin Ahead of SCO Summit...
SCO Summit 2025 Live Updates: Pm Modi lands in Tianjin ahead of SCO summit, receives red carpet welcome.
30 August 2025 at 16:36 IST
Humanoid robot helping attendees at SCO Summit in Tianjin | Watch
SCO Summit 2025 in China: Xiao has been positioned to provide multilingual support, answering queries and assisting journalists.
30 August 2025 at 15:39 IST
PM Modi Gifts Pashmina Shawl in Papier-Mache Box to Yoshiko Ishiba
SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a Pashmina shawl in a papier-mache box to Yoshiko Ishiba, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
“This Pashmina shawl, made from the fine wool of the Changthangi goat in Ladakh, is valued worldwide for being light, soft, and warm. Handwoven by Kashmiri artisans, it carries a centuries-old tradition once cherished by royalty. The shawl has an ivory base with delicate floral and paisley patterns in rust, pink, and red, showing classic Kashmiri design and craftsmanship.
“It comes in a hand-painted papier-mâché box decorated with floral and bird motifs, adding to its beauty and cultural value. Together, the shawl and box represent Kashmir’s artistry, heritage, and timeless elegance,” a statement read.
30 August 2025 at 14:42 IST
PM Modi Gifts Ramen Bowl Set with Silver Chopsticks to Japan’s PM Shigeru Ishiba
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a special gift to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a ramen bowl set with silver chopsticks.
“The Vintage Precious Stone Bowls set with Silver Chopsticks is a blend of Indian artistry and Japanese culinary tradition. Featuring a large brown moonstone bowl with four smaller ones and silver chopsticks, it draws inspiration from Japan’s donburi and soba rituals.”
According to a government statement, “The moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, glows with adularescence and symbolises love, balance, and protection, while the base of the main bowl is Makrana marble inlaid with semi-precious stones in the traditional parchin kari style of Rajasthan.”
30 August 2025 at 13:21 IST
China Signals Wide-Ranging SCO Cooperation, Major Boost to Agriculture Ahead of Modi–Xi Meet
Ahead of the crucial meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China emphasized that wide-ranging cooperation is being worked out among SCO countries. The Chinese statement highlighted that a major boost is being given to agricultural development, alongside efforts to promote technological advancements, industrial collaboration, and poverty alleviation. President Xi has personally acknowledged progress in poverty reduction, and China reiterated its willingness to work with all SCO members to strengthen regional partnerships.
30 August 2025 at 13:00 IST
India and Japan Sign 13 Key Agreements, Launch Transformative Initiatives During PM Modi’s Visit
During his two-day visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese leaders finalised 13 key agreements and declarations, alongside launching several transformative initiatives to further strengthen India–Japan cooperation.
30 August 2025 at 12:56 IST
MEA on X: PM Modi Concludes Productive Japan Visit, Departs for SCO Summit in China
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X to confirm that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded a highly productive visit to Japan, paving the way for deeper India–Japan cooperation. He has now departed for China to attend the SCO Summit in Tianjin.
30 August 2025 at 12:51 IST
PM Modi Departs for China to Attend SCO Summit After Japan Visit
After completing his two-day visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for China to attend the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
30 August 2025 at 12:38 IST
PM Modi Concludes Japan Visit, Heads to China for SCO Summit; Modi–Xi Meet in Focus
PM Modi concluded his Japan visit and departed for China to attend the SCO Summit, with focus on his upcoming meeting with President Xi Jinping.
30 August 2025 at 12:34 IST
PM Modi Calls Japan Visit ‘Truly Memorable, Remarkably Productive’; Thanks PM Ishiba and Japanese People for Warm Welcome
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his experience of his Japan visit, calling it truly memorable and highly productive. He said the outcomes will benefit people in both nations and thanked PM Ishiba, the Japanese Government, and the people of Japan for their warm hospitality and gracious welcome. Modi described the trip as a milestone in deepening India–Japan ties.
30 August 2025 at 12:28 IST
PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures, Calls for Deeper State-Prefecture Partnerships
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo, emphasizing the vast potential of collaboration between Indian states and Japanese prefectures. He urged concrete steps under the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative, launched during the 15th Annual Summit, to ensure shared progress. The discussions explored ways to further strengthen ties in areas such as technology, innovation, investment, skills, start-ups, and SMEs.
30 August 2025 at 12:09 IST
PM Modi Attends Lunch Meeting With Top Japanese Leaders and Industry Heads
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a lunch meeting that was joined by Miyagi Prefecture Governor Murai, JR East Chairman Fukazawa, Tokyo Electron President Kawai, and Tohoku University President Tomunaga.
30 August 2025 at 11:23 IST
PM Modi Japan Visit LIVE: The Excitement Among Indian Diaspora In Beijing
PM Modi In Japan LIVE Updates: Republic’s Senior Editor @shawansen reports exclusively from Tianjin, bringing viewers a first look at the SCO Summit venue.
30 August 2025 at 11:21 IST
PM Modi Japan Visit LIVE: First Look at the SCO Summit Venue.
30 August 2025 at 11:09 IST
PM Modi Japan Visit LIVE: India-Japan Seal Chandrayaan-5 Pact
PM Modi In Japan LIVE Updates: During PM Modi’s Tokyo visit, India and Japan signed a landmark pact for the joint Chandrayaan-5 lunar mission.
30 August 2025 at 10:04 IST
PM Modi Japan Visit LIVE: PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome By Locals In Sendai
30 August 2025 at 10:03 IST
PM Modi Japan Visit LIVE:PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride With Japanese Counterpart
30 August 2025 at 10:02 IST
PM Modi Japan Visit LIVE: PM Modi, His Japanese Counterpart Ishiba View ALFA-X Train
30 August 2025 at 09:58 IST
PM Modi Japan Visit LIVE: PM Modi Calls Tokyo Visit "Productive", Hopes to Deepen India-Japan Friendship
PM Modi In Japan LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the productive outcomes of his Tokyo visit, and hoped that India-Japan ties scale newer heights in the coming times.
In a post on X, he said, "Productive outcomes during a productive visit. May India-Japan friendship scale newer heights in the times to come!"
30 August 2025 at 09:54 IST
PM Modi Japan Visit LIVE: PM Modi Meets Governors Of 16 Japanese Prefectures In Tokyo
PM Modi In Japan LIVE Updates: PM Modi, during his visit to Tokyo, met the Governors of 16 Japanese prefectures.
30 August 2025 at 09:53 IST
PM Modi Japan Visit LIVE: PM Modi Departs Tokyo For Sendai
PM Modi In Japan LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed Tokyo for Sendai. PM Modi is being accompanied by his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.
30 August 2025 at 09:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a joint press briefing.
PM Modi Japan Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a joint press briefing.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.