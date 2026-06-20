PM Modi Joins Mass Yoga At Kolkata's Red Road On International Yoga Day As Theme Focuses On Lifespan Wellness

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Red Road in Kolkata, joining the participants in celebrating the global event centred on wellness and healthy living.

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

Marking the occasion, renowned international sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a special sand animation at his studio in Odisha's Puri to celebrate International Day of Yoga 2026. The artwork, completed in approximately 30 minutes, highlighted this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

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The sand animation underscored the importance of yoga in maintaining physical fitness, mental well-being and an active lifestyle throughout life. It also featured a depiction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi practising yoga, symbolising the global movement towards embracing yoga as a way of life and promoting health and wellness for all generations.

Through this creative presentation, Manas Kumar Sahoo conveyed a powerful message encouraging people to adopt yoga in their daily lives for a healthier, happier, and more balanced future.

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India and Yoga share a bond that spans millennia. Rooted in India's ancient traditions, Yoga has evolved from a spiritual and philosophical practice into a global movement for physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Recognising its universal appeal and benefits, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The proposal, introduced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN, was supported by 175 member states. The first observance was held on 21st June 2015.