PM Modi Joins Nation In Welcoming Shubhanshu Shukla As He Returns To Earth From Historic Space Mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returned to earth from historic space mission. Indian Air Force Group Captain and Astronaut, who will also be part of India's ambitious Gaganyaan Mission, was part of 4-member crew Axiom-4 mission to the international space station. The mission was supposed to be for two weeks, however, due to unfavourable weather conditions in Florida, their return was delayed by a few days. The Axiom-4 crew in total spent 18 days aboard the ISS during which they performed various experiments.

Congratulating and wishing Shubhanshu Shukla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X and said, “I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space."

“As India’s first astronaut to have visited International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit. It marks another milestone towards our own Human Space Flight Mission - Gaganyaan,” the Prime Minister added.