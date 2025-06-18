'Together for Global Progress' PM Modi Joins World Leaders For Group Photograph At 51st G7 Summit In Canada’s Kananaskis

PM Modi Joins World Leaders For Group Photograph At 51st G7 Summit In Canada | Image: G7 Summit

G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined a host of global leaders for the traditional group photograph at the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

The photo featured leaders from G7 nations and invited outreach partners, including Japan’s PM Shigeru Ishiba, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the UK’s PM Keir Starmer, Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni, Canada’s PM Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa.

PM Modi shared the group photograph from the 51st G7 Summit on social media platform X, with a caption that reads, “Together for global progress! Productive exchanges with G7 leaders on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet”.

Other world leaders who joined the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis included representatives from Mexico, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, and Ukraine, along with heads of major international organisations such as the United Nations, NATO, and the World Bank, underscoring the summit’s broad global outreach and inclusive agenda.