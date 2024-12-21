PM Modi Kept His Promise, Meets 101-Year-Old IFS Officer in Kuwait | WATCH

Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is on a two-day visit to Kuwait to meet the top leaders and people of the Indian diaspora living in the country, kept his promise that he made to a young woman on social media today.

A young woman named Shreya Juneja shared a social media post requesting PM Modi to meet his 101 year old grandfather who is residing in Kuwait. Her social media post reads, “Humble request to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tmrw’s interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours. Details have been emailed to your office.”

In her post she tagged PM Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

To her surprise PM Modi responded to her post on social media X said, “Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today.” PM Modi's response came in the wee hours surprising the woman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as promised met 101-year-old Ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa in Kuwait City.

After meeting with PM Modi Mangal Sain Handa shared a social media post that reads, “My heartfelt gratitude to our hon’ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi for sending his kind wishes on my 100th birthday. It has been worth living for 100 years to witness India grow under his leadership & continue the stride.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in the Gulf nation on a two-day visit where he will hold talks with Kuwaiti leadership and also meet the Indian diaspora.