Kochi Metro Rail Phase 1 Extension: PM to Launch SN Jn-Tripunithura Section on Wednesday

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Kochi Metro Rail Phase 1 Extension Project (Phase IB) from the SN Junction Metro Station to the Tripunithura Metro Station on Wednesday, March 5, 2024.

The launch of the SN Junction-Tripunithura section will mark the completion of the 28-km Kochi Metro Phase-1 corridor, comprising 25 stations traversing from Aluva to Tripunithura.

At the recently built Tripunithura Terminal Station, the inauguration event is set to begin at 9.45 am. At 10 am, the Prime Minister will launch the online Metro service from Kolkata.

Specially abled youngsters from Tripunithura will be transported to Aluva station on the inaugural trip from this terminal.

This first run would be followed by the public launch of the Metro service on the same day, making it a significant occasion in Kochi's urban life



Kochi Metro Rail Phase 1 Extension Project from the SN Junction Metro Station to the Tripunithura | Details

The project is built at a cost of Rs 448.83 crore. The 1.20-km metro stretch will ease the traffic congestion from eastern and western sides of Ernakulam.

On a 60-meter section of this route, the Kochi Metro has implemented open web girder technology for the first time.

According to a statement Prime Minister's office, the section will ease the traffic bottlenecks and provide easy and comfortable connectivity.

It further stated that the project's introduction is centered on expanding opportunities to guarantee simple urban mobility.

What Will Be the Price of Ticket from SN Junction Metro Station to the Tripunithura

A ticket price of Rs 75 has been approved for the tripunithura terminal to Aluva as part of the Metro service extension. Travelers will be able to take advantage of a discounted cost of Rs 60, which is the current fare from Aluva to SN Junction, in honor of the inauguration.

Until further notice, this low rate will be available, providing commuters with an affordable mode of transportation.

