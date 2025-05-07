sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 7th 2025, 13:02 IST

PM Modi Lauds Armed Forces in Cabinet After Operation Sindoor: Sources

The Prime Minister also instructed Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh to "be with the forces as soon as he can.”

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
PM Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Armed Forces during a high-level Cabinet meeting following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, calling it a “proud moment for all of us,” according to senior government sources.

In the closed-door Cabinet meeting, sources said the Prime Minister was all praises for the armed forces.

The Prime Minister also instructed Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh to "be with the forces as soon as he can.” 

