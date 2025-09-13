PM Modi Launches Rs 7,300 Cr Projects in Manipur: Railways, Highways, and Infotech in Focus | 5 Key Points

Churachandpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Manipur's Churachandpur district. Addressing the crowd, PM said that Manipur is a ‘land of courage and determination’ and highlighted that the hills of Manipur are a priceless gift of nature. Here are key highlights from his visit to Manipur -

As part of his government's focus on inclusive and sustainable growth, PM Modi laid the foundation for the Manipur Urban Roads and drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore. The Prime Minister also laid the foundations for five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and the Working Women Hostels at nine locations across the state. PM Modi announced that the rail connectivity in Manipur is being expanded and the Jiribam-Imphal railway line will soon connect the capital Imphal to the national rail network. PM Modi informed that the cental government is investing Rs 22,000 crore in the Jiribam-Imphal railway line project. Speaking about elevating air connectivity in the region, PM Modi noted that the newly constructed Imphal Airport is improving facilities for the people of Manipur and creating new employment opportunities for the youth.

Recalling times when announcements made in Delhi would take decades to reach regions like Manipur, PM Modi said, “India is developing rapidly and will soon become the world’s third-largest economy. Our constant effort is to ensure the benefits of development reach every corner of the country.”

The Prime Minister spoke about how the Centre has launched a nationwide scheme to build pucca houses for the poor and informed that thousands of families in Manipur have benefitted from this initiative, with nearly 60,000 houses already constructed. He also highlighted efforts of his government to bring the the region out of electricity shortages. He stated that the government had resolved to free the people from this hardship and as a result, more than one lakh families in Manipur have received free electricity connections.

PM Modi mentioned how more than 15 crore citizens across the country have received tap water connections with the ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ scheme over the past few years. “7–8 years ago, only 25,000 to 30,000 households in Manipur had piped water. Today, more than 3.5 lakh households in the state have access to tap water. Very soon, every family in Manipur will have piped water in their homes," PM Modi expressed confidence.

Earlier today, PM Modi dedicated Mizoram's first rail line between Bairabi and Sairang to the nation, highlighting how the broad-gauge line will be a "lifeline of transformation" by helping people avail better services and local businesses will get access to the rest of the country.

"This is not just a railway connection, but it is a lifeline of transportation. It will revolutionise the lives and livelihoods of people of Mizoram. Farmers and businesses of Mizoram can reach more markets across the nation," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, who addressed the gathering in Aizawl from the Lengpui airport due to adverse weather, apologised for being present at the inauguration venue. He began his address saying, "I bow to the Supreme God Pathian, who watches over this beautiful land of the Blue Mountains."