PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of India's Highest Dibang Dam | Details

Advertisement

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. Among these was the Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

"After 2014, a 2000-km new railway line was laid in the north-east. A lot of work has been done in the power sector. Today, work has started on the Dibang multi-purpose hydropower project in Arunachal and the solar power project in Tripura," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister in his address in Itanagar added that the Dibang dam will be India’s highest dam.

Dibang Hydropower Project- Background and Site Details

The Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh was built at a cost of more than Rs 31,875 crore and developed in on a 5,439-ha site.

As mentioned earlier, the govt aims to build the highest dam structure in the country envisaging the construction of a 278m-high and 375m-long concrete gravity dam.

Advertisement

It will create a 43 km-long reservoir with a gross storage capacity of 3.85 billion cubic meters.

The dam aims to generate power, help in flood moderation, and lead to employment opportunities and socioeconomic development in the region.

Advertisement