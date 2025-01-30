sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Washington DC Plane Crash | Gaza Ceasefire | Salwan Momika | Maha Kumbh Stampede | Saif Ali Khan | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Union Budget 2025 | Yamuna 'Poisoning' Row |

Published 21:23 IST, January 30th 2025

PM Modi Maha Kumbh Mela Visit On February 5 Likely To Postpone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, on February 5, has reportedly been postponed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi Maha Kumbh Mela Visit On February 5 Likely To Postpone
PM Modi Maha Kumbh Mela Visit On February 5 Likely To Postpone | Image: PTI/ Representational

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, on February 5, has reportedly been postponed. According to sources, PM Modi's visit is likely to be postponed, in the backdrop of the stampede, which claimed the lives of a few pilgrims. Now, the prime minister will visit Maha Kumbh Mela on some other day, in spite of February 5. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:23 IST, January 30th 2025