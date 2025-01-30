Published 21:23 IST, January 30th 2025
PM Modi Maha Kumbh Mela Visit On February 5 Likely To Postpone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, on February 5, has reportedly been postponed.
PM Modi Maha Kumbh Mela Visit On February 5 Likely To Postpone | Image: PTI/ Representational
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, on February 5, has reportedly been postponed. According to sources, PM Modi's visit is likely to be postponed, in the backdrop of the stampede, which claimed the lives of a few pilgrims. Now, the prime minister will visit Maha Kumbh Mela on some other day, in spite of February 5.
