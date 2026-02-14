PM Modi Makes Historic Touchdown on Assam’s First Emergency Landing Highway

Guwahati: In a landmark moment for infrastructure and defence preparedness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a historic touchdown on Assam’s first emergency landing facility (ELF) developed on a national highway, marking a major boost to strategic connectivity in the Northeast.

The specially designed highway stretch, built to double as an airstrip during emergencies or wartime contingencies, hosted an aerial display by the Indian Air Force, showcasing fighter jet operations and rapid landing capabilities on the reinforced surface.

Welcoming the Prime Minister, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the visit symbolised the state’s rapid transformation and described it as another historic milestone in Assam’s development journey. In a post, Sarma wrote that each visit by Modi brings “historic achievements” as the state moves toward what he called an “Atal, unwavering, progressive Assam”.

Officials said the highway airstrip is part of a broader strategy to enhance dual-use infrastructure in border states, allowing civilian roads to serve military purposes when required. Such facilities are designed with strengthened pavement, extended straight stretches, and minimal roadside obstacles to enable safe aircraft landings.

The event drew large crowds and featured coordinated drills demonstrating quick response logistics, signalling the government’s focus on strengthening both regional connectivity and national security infrastructure in the Northeast.