PM Modi Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Confirms Visit To China For SCO Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi, who is on his official visit to India, marking a crucial step in the evolving dynamics between India and China. The meeting comes ahead of PM Modi's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, where he is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During their meeting, PM Modi stressed on the importance of mutual respect and sensitivity in guiding India-China relations. He noted that since his meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, the two countries have made steady progress in their bilateral ties, guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. "Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities," PM Modi said in a post on X.

SCO Summit and Future Meetings

PM Modi has confirmed his visit to China's Tianjin to participate in the SCO Summit, where he is expected to hold talks with President Xi Jinping. "I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity," PM Modi stated. The SCO Summit is a crucial platform for global leaders to discuss pressing issues and strengthen cooperation.

Notably, efforts to reboot the bilateral relations between India and China have gained momentum in the past few months, and the meeting between PM Modi and Wang Yi is another example of this. The two countries have been working towards stabilising their ties, which is crucial amidst growing trade tensions and Trump's tariff threats.

Wang Yi's Visit To India

Wang Yi's visit to India is a big development in the India-China relationship. During his visit, he met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The Chinese Foreign Minister's visit comes ahead of PM Modi's visit to China for the SCO Summit, explaining the importance of diplomatic engagement between the two nations.