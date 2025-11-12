PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims, Vows Justice and Reviews Security with Cabinet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi went straight to LNJP Hospital in Delhi after returning from Bhutan. He met with victims injured in the Red Fort blast, spoke to them personally, and wished them a speedy recovery. Doctors and hospital officials briefed him on their condition and the treatment being given.

The Prime Minister was seen interacting closely with both victims and medical staff, showing concern and solidarity. Speaking from Thimphu earlier in the day, PM Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident. “A tragic incident took place in Delhi. I can understand the pain of the families who lost their loved ones,” he said. “I have come here with a heavy heart. The whole country stands with the affected families in this hour of grief. Our agencies will go to the bottom of the controversy. All those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Later, he reiterated his commitment to justice in a social media post: “Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice.”

To assess the situation further, PM Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and a full cabinet meeting at 5:30 pm on Wednesday. These meetings will focus on the investigation, review of current security measures, and planning next steps to prevent future attacks.