PM Modi Meets Foreign Ministers and Delegations of Arab League

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received the foreign ministers and delegations of the Arab League here in the national capital and underlined that enhanced cooperation across sectors like trade, tech and energy will take the partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, he called the Arab World a part of India's extended neighbourhood, linked by enduring brotherly ties and commitment to peace and stability.

"Delighted to receive the Foreign Ministers and delegations of the Arab League today. The Arab world is a part of India's extended neighbourhood, linked by deep civilisational bonds, vibrant people-to-people connections and enduring brotherly ties, as well as a shared commitment to peace, progress and stability. Confident that enhanced cooperation in technology, energy, trade and innovation will unlock new opportunities and take the partnership to new heights," the Prime Minister said on X.



The delegation is in India for the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

The Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement on Saturday that PM Modi highlighted the deep and historical people-to-people ties between India and the Arab world, which have inspired and strengthened our relations over the years.

PM Modi outlined his vision for the India-Arab partnership in the years to come and reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, technology, healthcare and other priority areas for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

He reiterated India's continued support to the Palestinian people and welcomed ongoing peace efforts, including the Gaza Peace Plan. He expressed gratitude for the important role played by the Arab League in efforts to achieve regional peace and stability.

Earlier today, while delivering remarks at the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, EAM Jaishankar highlighted how the India-Arab Cooperation Forum serves as a platform to give the positive sentiments a practical shape.

"Our meeting will examine an agenda for such cooperation in 2026-28. It currently covers energy, environment, agriculture, tourism, human resource development, culture and education, amongst others. India looks forward to a more contemporary dimensions of cooperation being included, such as digital, space, start-ups, innovation, etc. We will also be contemplating working together on counter-terrorism and parliamentary exchanges. I note that we have launched the India-Arab Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture yesterday. These activities and initiatives will parallel what is happening in the bilateral domain and reinforce the bonds between us", he said.