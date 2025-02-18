PM Modi Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak, Calls Him a ‘Great Friend of India’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday and praised him as a "great friend of India."

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Modi wrote, "It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties."

Sunak was accompanied by his mother-in-law Sudha Murty, an author and Rajya Sabha MP, along with other family members.

The meeting highlighted the growing relationship between India and the UK and discussions on strengthening bilateral ties.

Rishi Sunak Visits Parliament House With Wife Akshata, Two Daughters

Earlier today, former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Parliament House with his wife, Akshata Murty, and their daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. They were joined by Akshata’s mother, Sudha Murthy, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. The Sunak family was warmly received by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

Rishi Sunak and Family Visit Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri

Over the weekend, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, along with his family, explored the iconic Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, mother-in-law Sudha Murty, and daughters Anoushka and Krishna, Sunak toured the Taj Mahal, where he also signed the visitor book.

In his note, he described the visit as “truly breathtaking,” emphasizing how the monument symbolizes unity. “Our children will never forget seeing this… We are so grateful for the warm hospitality. An unforgettable experience for our whole family. Thank you,” he wrote. His wife, Akshata, called it “a memory for the ages.”

Before visiting Agra, Sunak attended the fifth and final T20I between India and England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on February 2, alongside his father-in-law, Narayana Murthy.