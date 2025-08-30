PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures, Stresses Deeper India-Japan Collaboration

Tokyo [Japan]: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, stated on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo.

The MEA stated that PM Modi emphasized the potential for greater collaboration in various sectors between India and Japan.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Taking greater strides in the steadfast India-Japan ties. PM Narendra Modi met with the Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo. PM highlighted the potential of state-prefecture collaboration and, in this regard, urged action under the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during the 15th Annual Summit for shared progress. Discussions focused on ways to further deepen the growing partnerships between Indian states and Japanese prefectures in the fields of technology, innovation, investment, skills, start-ups, and SMEs."

India and Japan on Friday adopted a joint vision titled "India - Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade: Eight Directions to Steer the Special Strategic and Global Partnership" during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tokyo for the Annual Summit 2025 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The eight directions to steer the special strategic and global partnership include: Next Generation Economic Partnership, Next Generation Economic Security Partnership, Next Generation Mobility, Next Generation Ecological Legacies, Next Gen Technology and Innovation Partnership, Investing in Next Gen Health, Next Gen People-to-People Partnership, Next-Gen State-Prefecture Partnership.

Under the next generation economic partnership, both countries, as per the joint vision agreed upon, are building on the progress made in the 2022-2026 target of JPY 5 trillion of public and private investment and financing from Japan to India and setting a new target of JPY 10 trillion of private investment.

Strengthening India-Japan industrial cooperation for the "Make in India" initiative through the India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership (IJICP) to help upgrade product quality in India using high-quality products necessary for Japanese firms, the PMO release added.