PM Modi Meets King Charles III Following Signing of Free Trade Agreement with UK

Sandringham: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Charles III at Sandringham House on Thursday, following the signing of a major India–UK Free Trade Agreement expected to boost bilateral trade by $34 billion annually. The meeting marked a notable diplomatic moment, underscoring the deepening ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, PM Modi presented a tree to the King as part of his environmental initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, which encourages planting trees in honour of mothers.

The Royal Family, in a post on X, shared: “During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.”

Earlier in the day, India and the UK officially signed the much-anticipated FTA in London. The deal, expected to enhance bilateral trade by an estimated $34 billion annually, was finalised during Prime Minister Modi's visit. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds signed the agreement on behalf of their respective governments.

This FTA is being hailed as India’s most ambitious trade pact in over a decade and the UK’s first major trade deal since exiting the European Union. Both governments have described the agreement as a landmark development in their strategic and economic partnership.

Calling the deal a “new roadmap for shared prosperity,” Prime Minister Modi emphasised its far-reaching benefits. He said the agreement would positively impact a wide range of stakeholders including farmers, fishermen, small-scale enterprises, and professionals.

The agreement provides near-zero duty access for key Indian exports such as textiles, gems and jewellery, marine products, leather goods, processed foods, and engineering items offering a significant advantage to Indian industries and generating employment opportunities.