PM Modi Offers Support To Bangladesh After Deadly Air Force Fighter Jet Crash Killing 19

Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the tragic loss of 19 lives after a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 training aircraft crashed into the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday. The fighter jet crash also resulted in the injuries of over 164 people, many of whom are students. Expressing solidarity after the incident, PM Narendra Modi has extended all possible support and help to Bangladesh.

The tragic crash incident occurred on Monday around 1.06 pm, shortly after the jet took off from the BAF Base Bangabandhu in Dhaka's Kurmitola, as part of a routine training exercise.

The sources claimed that after the crash, a thick black smoke billowed from the school building, which was visible from a distance. On information, the rescue teams rushed to the scene to evacuate the injured. The impact of the crash was immense, causing massive destruction at the site. According to reports, the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, attempted to steer the plane away from populated areas, but it crashed into the school campus.

After the crash, Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying, "Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured." PM Modi further assured Bangladesh of India's solidarity and extended support, stating, "India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance."

Following the crash, the rescue teams, including fire service personnel and air force officials, launched a rescue operation. As per reports, two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed to aid in the rescue efforts and maintain law and order in the area. The Bangladesh government has announced a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, expressed grief over the incident, calling it a moment of deep sorrow for the nation. He directed hospitals and concerned departments to give full attention to the injured and announced that the government would take necessary measures to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure all forms of assistance.

Death Toll Rises To 19

The death toll from the crash has risen to 19, with many more injured. The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery has reported receiving over 50 burn victims, while Dhaka Medical College Hospital has also received several injured students. The injured are being treated at various hospitals in the city, with many suffering from serious burns.

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, succumbed to his injuries, according to reports. He belonged to the 35 squadron, 76 BAFA course, and was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).