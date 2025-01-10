PM Modi On Importance Of Social Media In Life and Politics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that social media in a way can be considered as a great power for the newer generation and he considers it to be useful as it presents a huge canvas to discover truth.

In a candid conversation with Indian entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath, PM Modi said that today you have alternate options to cross check and verify things. There is internet to verify, everything is available on your phone. If you give it some attention, you can discover truth easily, so social media in today's time can empower democracy.

“Earlier when I used to work for the organisation, no matter what, we as volunteers of Jana Sangh used to get abused, I wasn't into politics during that time…. there used to be a lot of humiliation whether you had done something or not, you would get verbally abused,” he said.

“Even if there was drought, we used to get abused. So it was the same in those times as well but then there was print media, it's power was just that much and now we have social media. As it was earlier, it is the same today but now to find the truth you have a huge canvas available. A lot of alternate ways have been opened up,” the Prime Minister said.

Surprise to see class 8, 9 students, says PM Modi

“Today's youth mostly verify things… Nowadays whenever I meet children of class 8 or 9… I am surprised when they show interest in astronomy,” he added.

Modi further said he was amazed to see the amount of interest the youngsters have shown in developments in the space sector.

"Chandrayaan's success has created a new enthusiasm in today's youth. I meet many children who are aware of Gaganyaan's time table. See, the strength of social media. They are following Gaganyaan closely," he said.

Modi said students are aware of the details of the astronauts of the Gaganyaan mission and the place where they are undergoing training.

"The children of grade 8 and 9 know all this. This means that social media, in a way, can be considered to have a great power for the new generation," Modi said.