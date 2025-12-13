PM Modi Pays Tribute to Security Personnel Killed in 2001 Parliament Attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, and other senior parliamentarians also paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

The tribute was paid by both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition leaders. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives in the Parliament attack, saying their sacrifice will always be remembered by the nation.

In a post, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The 'temple of democracy', the Indian Parliament House, witnessed a cowardly terrorist attack on this very day in the year 2001, which was a brutal assault on the nation's sovereignty, dignity, and the power of the people. To the immortal heroes who laid down their lives in this heart-wrenching incident to protect the dignity of the Parliament and the nation, humble tribute. The nation will forever remain grateful to them. Jai Hind!"

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation by protecting the Indian parliament during the heinous terrorist attack.

"Saluting the brave who laid down their lives on 13 December 2001 to protect the temple of democracy during the terrorist attack on the Parliament House. Their sacrifice for the protection of the nation will always be remembered." Gadkari said.

The Central Reserve Police Force also paid tribute to Constable Kamlesh Kumari of the 88 Battalion on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, remembering her courage and sacrifice.

"Tribute to the Brave... On 13 December 2001, during the terrorist attack on the Parliament in Delhi, Constable Kamlesh Kumari of 88 Battalion, #CRPF, demonstrated indomitable courage and unparalleled valour by pursuing the terrorists amidst heavy firing and continuously providing information about their activities to her fellow personnel." CRPF's X post read.

"Due to her courageous actions, all five terrorists were neutralised. During this incident, she sustained serious injuries and ultimately sacrificed her life on the altar of duty. For her indomitable courage and extraordinary bravery, she was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra. The brave 'balidani' receives the eternal salutations of #CRPF," the post said.

On December 13, 2001, five heavily armed terrorists belonging to the terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately. Around 14 people, including security personnel and one civilian, were killed in the attack. The terror attack took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned, and about 100 members were present in the building.