PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel At Statue Of Unity On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti at the Statue of Unity in Nandi, Gujarat, on Friday. PM Modi remembered the great leader with folded hands and offered sincere homage to Sardar Patel.

He participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade at the Statue of Unity. The parade was led by the women's personnel under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The oath-taking parade ceremony was led by IPS Simran Bhardwaj of the Gujarat cadre.

PM Modi, accompanied by thousands of participants, took the oath on the 150th Jayanti of Sardar Patel.

"I solemnly swear that I will dedicate myself to the preservation of the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. I will also make every effort to spread this message among my countrymen. I take this oath in the spirit of my country's unity, which was made possible by the foresight and hard work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also resolve to do my part to ensure the internal security of my country," he recited.

Advertisement

Earlier, PM Modi recalled the late leader's contribution in shaping the ideology, governance, and destiny of the nation during its formative years. He shared a visual post on his social media platform remembering his legacy in vision and public service.

"India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India's integration, thus shaping our nation's destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations," PM Modi wrote on X.

Advertisement