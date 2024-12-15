Published 15:22 IST, December 15th 2024
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Sardar Patel on Death Anniversary
The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary today.
- India News
News Delhi: The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary today. He remarked that Shri Patel’s personality and work will continue to be an inspiration for the citizens for the unity, integrity of the nation and the achievement of the resolution of a developed India.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote:
