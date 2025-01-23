Published 09:57 IST, January 23rd 2025
'His Vision Continues to Motivate Us': PM Modi Pays Tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid a tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today, which is celebrated as Parakram Diwas.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Thursday, saying his contribution to India's freedom movement is unparalleled.
Remembering Bose, the iconic freedom fighter who led the Azad Hind Fauj to fight the British, Modi said he epitomised courage and grit.
"His vision continues to motivate us as we work towards building the India he envisioned," he said.
Bose's birth anniversary is commemorated as 'Parakram Diwas'.
Born in 1897, Bose was a charismatic and popular leader who rose to become the president of the Congress but fell out with the party later for his advocacy of a more robust, including the raising of military, to fight India's colonial rulers.
