PM Modi Pays Tribute to VD Savarkar in Marseille, to Inaugurate Indian Consulate with Prez Macron Shortly

New Delhi: On the second day of his visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Marseille, a city with deep historical ties to India's independence struggle said PM Modi in a twitter post on Tuesday. The port city was the site of Savarkar’s courageous escape attempt from British custody in 1910.

PM Talks About Veer Savarkar's 'Courageous Escape'

Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), mentioned about Savarkar's courage and the city's role in India's fight for freedom. "Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape," he wrote.

He also spoke about the French activists who opposed Savarkar’s extradition to the British authorities. “I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations," he added in the post.

Savarkar, who was being transported to India aboard the British ship Morea, made a dramatic bid for freedom on July 8, 1910. He slipped through a porthole, swam to the Marseille shore, and sought asylum. However, French authorities captured him and returned him to the British which triggered a huge diplomatic row that time after he was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ Cellular Jail.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Consulate General of India

Modi’s visit to Marseille is part of a broader agenda to deepen India-France relations. He is set to inaugurate a new Consulate General of India in the city alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

He also posted a picture of him and Macron hugging each other and he wrote. “This visit will witness important programmes aimed at further connecting India and France. The Indian consulate which is being inaugurated will deepen people-to-people linkages”.

The leaders have multiple engagements lined up, including a visit to the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who fought in the World Wars.

Additionally, Modi and Macron to visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a multinational nuclear fusion initiative.

PM to Visit US after France

Earlier in the day, both leaders addressed the AI Action Summit and the 14th India-France CEOs Forum, highlighting their commitment to technological collaboration and economic partnerships. PM Modi on a 2-day visit to France to strengthen India-France relations. After that, he will depart on a US tour where President Donald Trump has invited him. The 2-day trip begins on 12th and will end on 14th February. During his time in the US, he will hold bilateral talks with the newly elected President Trump.