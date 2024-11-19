sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution | Manipur Unrest |

Published 11:26 IST, November 19th 2024

PM Modi Pays Tributes to Indira Gandhi on Her Birth Anniversary

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:26 IST, November 19th 2024