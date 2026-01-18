'Unique Joy Everytime I Visit Assam': PM Modi Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Kaziranga Corridor Project, Flags Off 2 Amrit Bharat Trains

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he remembers the days he had the opportunity to stay overnight at Kaziranga National Park and enjoy the elephant safari the next day, saying that he always feels an "unique joy" when he comes to Assam.

“Today, once again, I have had the good fortune to visit Kaziranga. In such moments, it feels very natural to recall my previous visit. The moments spent in Kaziranga two years ago are among the most special experiences of my life. I had the opportunity to stay overnight in Kaziranga National Park, and the next day, during an elephant safari, I experienced the beauty of this region very closely. I always feel a unique joy upon coming to Assam,” PM Modi said.

Elaborating on the BJP's recent electoral promises, PM Modi said that in Bihar, people have given record votes to the BJP even 20 years after staying in power in the state. The Prime Minister said that the results of the mayor and councilor elections in Maharashtra also reflect the same mandate, which shows that voters are interested in “good governance" and wants "development”.

PM Modi also emphasized how the saffron party has made significant inroads into Kerala and for the first time a BJP Mayor has been elected in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala is also going into polls in 2026, where the BJP has not been a major political player, conventionally.

The Prime Minister also performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project (4-Laning of Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715), worth over Rs 6,950 Crore on Sunday. The inauguration comes months ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, where the ruling BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is seeking its third term in office.

After reaching Kaliabor, PM Modi took stock of the model of the upcoming Elevated Wildlife Corridor.

Earlier in a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Looking forward to being in Kaliabor, Assam today for the Bhoomi Poojan of key development works, including the 35 km elevated corridor across Kaziranga. This will go a long way in safeguarding animals, particularly in the monsoon season. During the programme, Amrit Bharat trains will be flagged off, which will improve connectivity for the people of Assam.”

Ahead of the event, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma put out a video depicting people pouring in huge numbers ahead of Prime Minister's visit to Kaliabor.

Features of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor

The 86 km long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project is an environmentally conscious National Highway project. It will feature 35 km of Elevated Wildlife Corridor that will pass through Kaziranga National Park, 21 km Bypass section and 30 km widening of the existing highway section of NH-715 from two to four lanes. The project aims to improve regional connectivity while ensuring protection of the park’s rich biodiversity.

The project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and will significantly improve connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The elevated wildlife corridor will ensure uninterrupted movement of animals, reduce human-wildlife conflict.

It will also enhance road safety, reduce travel time and accident rates, and support growing passenger and freight traffic. As part of the project, Bypasses will be developed at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat that will help to decongest towns, improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

Amrit Bharat Express trains flagged off

Prime Minister Modi also flagged off two New Amrit Bharat Express trains - Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express.