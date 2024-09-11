sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi Pitches India to Chip Makers at SEMICON 2024 conference, Talks of Supply Chain Resilience

Published 13:24 IST, September 11th 2024

PM Modi Pitches India to Chip Makers at SEMICON 2024 conference, Talks of Supply Chain Resilience

PM Modi said resilience of supply chains is critical for the economy as he made a pitch to boost investments in domestic manufacturing of semiconductors

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi on Semiconductor
PM Modi said resilience of supply chains is critical for the economy as he made a pitch to boost investments in domestic manufacturing of semiconductors | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:24 IST, September 11th 2024