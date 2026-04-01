PM Modi Plucks Tea Leaves At Manohari Garden, Takes Selfie With Workers Ahead Of Mega Rallies In Assam | Pictures Inside

Dibrugarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Wednesday in Upper Assam with a ground-level interaction at the Monohari Tea Estate, before departing for a packed campaign schedule in Gogamukh and Behali.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi posted, “Tea is the soul of Assam! The tea from here has made its way across the world. This morning in Dibrugarh, I went to a tea garden and interacted with women working here. It was a very memorable experience.”

His second post said, “We are very proud of the efforts of each and every tea garden family. Their hardwork and perseverance have enhanced Assam’s pride.”

In the last post of the series, Prime Minister Modi posted another photograph and wrote, “The plucking of tea leaves was followed by the women talking about their culture and of course a selfie!”

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At the tea estate, Modi spent close to half an hour engaging with workers, particularly a group of 19 women who are part of the garden’s workforce. The interaction was informal, with the Prime Minister listening to their day-to-day concerns and experiences. Issues such as access to education, healthcare facilities, and wage conditions were discussed during the exchange.

In a moment that drew attention, Modi joined the workers in the fields and plucked tea leaves himself, placing them into a traditional basket used by labourers. The gesture was seen as an attempt to connect with the community that forms the backbone of Assam’s tea industry.

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The visit also had a cultural touch, with workers presenting a traditional Jhumur dance. The Prime Minister watched the performance and briefly interacted with the performers, appreciating the region’s cultural vibrancy.

Soon after the visit, Modi left for Mohanbari Airport, from where he is travelling to Gogamukh and Behali. He is scheduled to address election rallies in both locations as part of the ongoing campaign in Assam.