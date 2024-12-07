PM Modi Praises 8-Year-Old Esther Hnamte's 'Vande Mataram' Rendition | Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024 at Bharat Mandapam on December 6, where 8-year-old Mizoram singer Esther Hnamte performed rendition of "Vande Mataram." Esther gifted the PM a Northeast mascot doll, 'Poorvi,' a gesture appreciated by Modi. The heartwarming moment has since gone viral.

The Chief Ministers of Northeast Indian states attended the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024, being held from December 6-8, to celebrate the region’s textile, craftsmanship, and tourism sectors.

Esther Hnamte, Mizoram Singer Gifts PM Modi Mascot 'Poorvi'

She gained widespread recognition when her video of singing AR Rahman's "Vande Mataram" was shared by Mizoram's former Chief Minister and later by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hnamte's YouTube channel boasts over 61,000 subscribers, and her video, uploaded on October 25, has garnered more than 2.29 lakh views.

Esther Hnamte first gained fame at the age of 4 in 2020 for singing "Vande Mataram" and AR Rahman's "Maa Tujhe Salaam." Four years ago, PM Modi praised her, saying, "Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition." Recently, the Prime Minister interacted with the talented young singer once again.

Watch | PM Modi Applauding Esther Hnamte

