Published 19:30 IST, October 12th 2024
President Murmu, PM Modi Participate In Ravan Dahan On Dussehra In New Delhi | Watch
As Dussehra celebrations are taking place across the country, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Ravan Dahan in New Delhi.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'Ravan Dahan' being performed at Madhav Das Park, Red Fort in the presence of President Murmu and PM Modi | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:20 IST, October 12th 2024