  • President Murmu, PM Modi Participate In Ravan Dahan On Dussehra In New Delhi | Watch

Published 19:30 IST, October 12th 2024

President Murmu, PM Modi Participate In Ravan Dahan On Dussehra In New Delhi | Watch

As Dussehra celebrations are taking place across the country, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Ravan Dahan in New Delhi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ravan Dahan Dussehra
'Ravan Dahan' being performed at Madhav Das Park, Red Fort in the presence of President Murmu and PM Modi | Image: ANI
18:20 IST, October 12th 2024