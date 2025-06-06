Stunning Visuals: PM Modi Proudly Waves Tricolour At World's Highest Chenab Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Updated 6 June 2025 at 20:24 IST
Katra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to inaugurate multiple rail projects, including the world's highest Chenab Rail Bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge, and the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, as part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link. These railway projects directly connect Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the country.
The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is an all-weather railway corridor designed to provide seamless connectivity to the region through the rail network.
During his visit, PM Modi reviewed the Chenab bridge, world's highest railway bridge. A stunning video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surfaced showing him proudly waving the tricolour on the Chenab rail bridge. Take a look:
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi shared a video showing him flagging off India's semi high speed Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar. The train has been especially modified to suit the extreme weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. The new service will significantly reduce the travel time between Katra and Srinagar.
Published 6 June 2025 at 20:24 IST