Stunning Visuals: PM Modi Proudly Waves Tricolour At World's Highest Chenab Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Katra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to inaugurate multiple rail projects, including the world's highest Chenab Rail Bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge, and the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, as part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link. These railway projects directly connect Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the country.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link is an all-weather railway corridor designed to provide seamless connectivity to the region through the rail network.

During his visit, PM Modi reviewed the Chenab bridge, world's highest railway bridge. A stunning video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surfaced showing him proudly waving the tricolour on the Chenab rail bridge. Take a look:

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi shared a video showing him flagging off India's semi high speed Vande Bharat train between Katra and Srinagar. The train has been especially modified to suit the extreme weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. The new service will significantly reduce the travel time between Katra and Srinagar.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link | What we know

PM Modi takes a look at the Chenab rail bridge in Jammu and Kashmir | Source: @naredramodi

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link spans 272 km and has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 43,780 crore. The route features 36 tunnels and 943 bridges, ranging from small to large structures.

Chenab Bridge - the world’s highest railway arch bridge – stands as one of the engineering marvels of the USBRL project.

Another remarkable structure on this rail link is the Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge. Additionally, two new Vande Bharat trains are set to operate on the Srinagar-Katra-Srinagar route, with a key halt at Banihal.

Out of the two Vande Bharat express, train number 26401 will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station at 8:10 AM and reach Srinagar at 11:08 AM, stopping at Banihal at 9:58 AM.